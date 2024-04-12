Son of a gun, high-profile talls to debut for Hampden footy side

Cobden will unveil three new faces against Koroit on Saturday, with a rising teenager and two recruits with state league experience to make their debuts.
Bottom-age Greater Western Victoria Rebel Archie Taylor has been called up for his first senior game during a Coates Talent League bye while boom off-season additions Arthur 'Alfie' Armstrong (Pascoe Vale) and Tim Auckland (Tooleybuc Manangatang) will get their first taste of Hampden league football.
Taylor, a young midfielder whose father Brett is a Bombers' great, gets his opportunity after playing all three Rebels' games this season, earning best players selection twice.
Bombers skipper Paul Pekin is looking forward to running out with the Bombers junior, who he expects will be play on a wing.
"His family's got a rich history at the club, so everyone at the club's pretty pumped about it," he told The Standard.
"He's also involved in the Rebels obviously, he's fit, he's skilful, earned his spot real well and I hope he goes well."
Armstrong is a 196-centimetre centre half-back on Northern Bullants VFL list, who played two late-season games in the state league last year.
He watched the Bombers' opening-round win against Hamilton from the sidelines because of groin soreness.
"He's a big, strong lump of a lad," Pekin said.
"He's a big 195-cm centre-half-back that is very demanding and very vocal as well which, when you've got a player like that that's on a VFL list, that's played a bit of VFL footy, he straightens our team up a lot."
Auckland, a ruckman, was a late pre-season addition for the Bombers and brings an impressive resume.
The 24-year-old Tasmanian, who lives in Melbourne, played 10 games in the SANFL across 2018-19 - two with Adelaide and eight with Central District.
He has also played in the Tasmanian State league and played junior football with the Tassie Mariners representative side.
"He's going to be our 200-centimetre ruckman," Pekin said.
"So that's massive for us. We sort of struggled in the height department in recent years but to get a bloke like that (is great)."
Pekin said the ruckman would be available every week from now on after missing the first game with a personal commitment.
He arrived at the club through his connections with Bombers playing-coach Brody Mahoney, who was playing for Central Districts at the same time.
"Timmy actually got in contact with Brodie and he sort of fell in our lap a bit late pre-season," Pekin said.
Pekin is thrilled the Bombers have become an appealing club for high-profile recruits.
"It's exciting for me but it's exciting for everyone and the club that's put in a lot of work to get these people here," he said.
"We've sort of built a bit of a culture over the last two years and now we're probably getting a bit of reward for effort for going through the leaner times and now it's a club that can recruit these high-profile players."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.