Young midfielder ready to put in hard yards for Rebels selection

A Cobden teenager hopes to stake a claim on some midfield minutes as a bottom-age talent for the GWV Rebels.
Archie Taylor was among about 20 Hampden league players at Davidson Oval on Tuesday, November 20 as part of Rebels' first pre-season training session.
The 16-year-old was excited to hit the track in his bid to earn under 18 squad selection with the Coates Talent League club.
"Feels good, ready to go," Taylor told The Standard.
"I want to train hard and show them what I've got, do the best I can."
Taylor, who boasts both speed and endurance, said he spent time this year honing his ground-ball skills and adding size to his frame to attack the contest harder.
He hopes his work will put him in the mix for match selection with Rebels in 2024.
"Just to get a few games in, trying to play most of the season there (with Rebels) and play a bit in the midfield there," he said of his goals.
The Mercy Regional College student is coming off an impressive 2023 season of football, topped by Vic Country representative selection at the AFL under 16 national championships in June and July.
"It was good fun, and good to see how every state's going," he said. "It's harder competition."
Earlier in the year he played two games as part of GWV Rebels' under 16 program before splitting his time between Cobden's under 16 and under 18.5 squads, including finals appearances in both grades.
Taylor, who hopes to play games for Cobden when he can next year, is enjoying the chance to train alongside his Hampden league peers with the GWV Rebels.
"It's good to train with the different players from different clubs... it's good to see them again, see how they're travelling," he said.
