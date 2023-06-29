EACH season Leigh Walsh has watched Archie Taylor add new additions to his football repertoire.
Walsh has worked closely with Taylor's dad Brett - Cobden's current under 16 coach - during the teenager's fledgling career and been impressed.
Taylor's potential piqued the interest of Vic Country selectors too and he was picked for the AFL under 16 national championships.
He played in the side's win against Vic Metro in early June and will run out for its final two games - against Vic Country and Western Australia - in Queensland next week.
"It's fantastic for our footy club to have someone making Vic Country," Walsh said.
"I know it's under 16s and a lot can happen in between now and the 18s but he's got all the attributes to go further if he keeps dedicating himself."
Taylor, who has played all of his junior football in the Hampden league, is always looking for ways to improve his game.
Walsh said he could play as a midfielder, wingman or forward.
"At our level he goes to centre-half-forward at times but at that level he'll mainly play onball," he said.
"He's developed his inside game a lot more this season and he's definitely a really good runner.
"He's got speed and endurance. It's pretty hard to get if you don't have that naturally."
Taylor, who will join Hampden's Sam Niklaus (Warrnambool) and Charlie McKinnon (North Warrnambool Eagles) at the national carnival, can catch opponents off-guard with his wide-ranging skillset.
"He's got all the attributes - he can mark, he can jump, he's a good runner," Walsh said.
"He's developing a tank so he's got a bit of stamina and he's got good skills.
"He works really hard at his game as well. He's always had good skills and talent but he's probably taken it to another level this year, probably just through natural development, his body growing and getting a bit stronger."
Having his dad, who is coaching Hampden's under 17 interleague side in Ballarat this weekend, as a mentor has proved beneficial for the unassuming teenager.
"He's a quiet enough lad. I think he talks a bit among his mates - I think they get more out of him than we do," Walsh laughed.
"He's a good listener, he learns quickly."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
