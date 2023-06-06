Rising North Warrnambool Eagles star Charlie McKinnon is looking forward to representing Victoria Country on Saturday in the side's first game of the under 16 2023 AFL National Development Championships.
McKinnon is one of three south-west products picked in the squad, with Cobden's Archie Taylor and Warrnambool's Sam Niklaus also earning selection after impressing in trial games earlier this year.
All three players have featured for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels' under 16 side this year.
Vic Country is scheduled to play Vic Metro at Ikon park in its first fixture of the competition before playing its final two games in Queensland next month.
McKinnon, a tall listed at 192 centimetres who can play in defence and up forward, said he was "pretty excited" after receiving the good news.
" I thought I played pretty well in the practice games but you don't really know what they're looking for," he said. "Still a bit surprised but yeah it was good news."
McKinnon is preparing to play as a defender and forward for Vic Country, both positions he enjoys.
"They told me I'm starting down back but they also said I could swing forward as well," he said.
"I don't mind back but down in Warrnambool and locally I'm more forward, so I enjoy that too.
"I like them both, it's a good mixture."
He is keeping his goals simple for the championships, saying "I just want to hold my own and play alright hopefully".
Taylor was similarly "pretty excited" to earn the representative nod which he said was a goal of his. He is hoping to make an impact for the side through the midfield.
"Probably just get my hands on it really and just try and win some games (are my goals)," he said.
Niklaus was thrilled with his selection after thinking he wouldn't go any further in his age group.
"It means a lot, proud of my efforts and felt well deserved," he said.
"I thought Rebels would have been the final part of my under 16s' journey."
The defender hopes to "play well and consistently".
Victoria Country plays its second game against South Australia on July 4 at Heritage Bank Stadium before facing Western Australia in its final match on July 7 at Fankhauser Reserve.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
