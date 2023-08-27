ARCHIE Tepper was still shaking post-game as the realisation of his premiership-winning goal sank in.
The Koroit forward capped off a special Hampden league under 16 football grand final with a goal on the siren which sent the Saints' players and fans into a frenzy.
The Saints - searching for their first flag in the grade in more than 30 years - appeared destined to finish runner-up to Cobden after Vic Country representative Archie Taylor took a contested mark and converted to put the Bombers three points clear with less than one-and-half minutes to play.
But Tepper had other ideas.
The teenager calmed his nerves as he took a set shot and, as it sailed through the goal posts, raised his arms in celebration as he was swamped by his teammates.
Koroit, under coach Damian Dobson, won the enthralling, see-sawing battle, 9.10 (64) to 9.7 (61).
"Two minutes before the kick I was like 'oh no, we've lost' but then Talor (Byrne) came out of the middle and laced me up (with the kick) and I felt on top of the world then," Tepper said.
"I was shaking... but it went through. It was crazy - I was on the bottom of the pack lying down.
"It means heaps to us. It's been about 30 years (for the club) and all the hard work we've put in I think we deserved it and it was just unreal to get the win."
Dobson said it was a special result for a special group of players.
"I am still a bit rattled at the moment, to be honest," he said.
"That last quarter was pretty nerve-racking and when they hit the front I thought we weren't going to get there and for Archie to step up, kick that goal pretty much on the siren is something dreams are made of.
"I didn't doubt the boys' determination, they've shown it all year, and it was just great for the senior players in the team. They put it upon themselves to get around the ball.
"(For Byrne) to spot up Archie in that congested forward line was first-rate."
Cobden, well led by best-on-ground medallist Hamish Dean, the dynamic Kurtis Baker and Taylor, held a five-point lead at half-time before three unanswered Koroit goals in the third term gave it a 16-point buffer.
The Bombers came with a flurry in the last before Tepper's heroics.
"Premierships are hard to come by, no matter the level, and for these boys they've put the hard work in all year, they've done extra sessions and their attendance at training has been first-rate," Dobson said.
"Cobden put up a great fight. For them to come from fourth (on the ladder) is a sensational effort. It was a great grand final really."
