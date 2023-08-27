The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Watch

Koroit wins epic Hampden league under 16 grand final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit forward Archie Tepper is pumped after kicking the match-winning goal in the under 16 decider. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Koroit forward Archie Tepper is pumped after kicking the match-winning goal in the under 16 decider. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

ARCHIE Tepper was still shaking post-game as the realisation of his premiership-winning goal sank in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.