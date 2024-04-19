'I am a completely different player': Footballer loving life as a forward

FELIX Jones started playing senior football as a midfielder and never envisaged a switch to half-forward would transform his career.
The now Geelong-based competitor will run out for his 100th Hampden league match on Saturday, April 20, 2024 when North Warrnambool Eagles host Port Fairy at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
It will be Jones' 55th appearance for the Eagles.
He featured 45 times for Portland before moving to Warrnambool for a plumbing apprenticeship four years ago.
Jones - coming off a 21-disposal, two-goal game against his former club - feels his attributes are best suited to a forward role and credits former Eagles coach Adam Dowie for identifying that.
"I have played that position the whole time here. The first two years I was learning the role because I'd played midfield at Portland but now I really understand the position," he said.
"I am a completely different player. Wiggsy (Dowie) put a lot of work into me when he was coaching here and the year before Vards (Nathan Vardy) started coaching he was really good, helping me with a few things.
"That's another reason I wanted to come back, for Vards' first year because I know he's going to be a good coach."
Jones' passion for the Bushfield-based club is evident. He has recently moved to Geelong to reconnect with friends from his Portland childhood now living there but intends to travel back each week to play for North Warrnambool Eagles.
"I have trade school every fourth week for the whole week (in Warrnambool) so I get to train both nights but besides that I just train in Geelong with the boys," he said.
"I have just loved the club since I first came here. I was pretty young when I came over here and I have just learned a lot about myself as a person.
"They are really good blokes here so I've enjoyed it and seen a lot of good things come out of myself.
"The captain, Adam Wines, is great, he just leads by example, and when Jarryd Lewis is up forward with me (before he switched to defence) I enjoyed that."
Jones is bullish about what the Eagles can achieve as they chase an elusive premiership.
The club has played in four losing grand finals in the past decade.
"I've played in two grannies (grand finals) now and we've lost them but we've got a good list there, we were missing that little bit of x-factor that can get us over the line," he said.
"Having (Steven) Motlop and (Michael) Barlow playing this year is going to add a lot to that. We've got the list there to do it, we've just got to keep putting in the hard work."
Motlop will make his Hampden league debut against the Seagulls.
Port Fairy will be without Jett Hopper (hamstring), Tyson Macilwain (unavailable) and Joel Moloney (hamstring).
Arley Fleming, Kelby Fleming and debutant Campbell Andrews, who has been elevated from the under 18 competition, come in.
