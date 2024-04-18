Hampden league round three teams: Former AFL player to make club debut

NORTH Warrnambool Eagles are planning to unveil star recruit Steven Motlop in round three.
The classy former AFL player - he played 217 matches for Geelong and Port Adelaide at the elite level - will make his Hampden league debut against Port Fairy at Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 20.
Eagles coach Nathan Vardy played alongside Motlop at the Cats and knows what he's capable of producing on the football field.
"I get to play with my mate again is always good," the first-year coach told The Standard.
"It's exciting for North Warrnambool too. It just creates a great buzz when someone of his calibre comes to the football club and it's a great opportunity for the young blokes to learn off him as well."
Portland has made two changes to its side to face Terang Mortlake at Hanlon Park, welcoming back key position player Jake Wilson (unavailable) and Kane Johnson (shoulder).
Tom Sharp (unavailable) and Kodi Jones make way for the Tigers.
Terang Mortlake has brought in under-18 pair Tyler Vickers and Ned Roberts and recruit Tom Arundell who will play his first game of the season after returning home from the Northern Territory.
It will be without experienced trio Joe Arundell (quad), Max Lower (unavailable) and Xavier Moloney (unavailable).
Bloods coach Lewis Taylor said Lower, who is based out of Sydney, had impressed in his first two matches for the club.
The midfielder gathered 34 disposals in round one and 26 in round two.
"Max has found his feet early; he's played quality footy in the past," Taylor said.
"His first game was unbelievable and his second was good and he's just going to get better and better."
Moloney, who is based in Swan Hill, made his comeback for his home club in round two and "didn't look out of place", collecting 20 touches.
Hamilton Kangaroos will unveil a debutant among two changes for their clash with reigning premier South Warrnambool at Hawkesdale Recreation Reserve.
Key defender Jake Donehue will come in for his first senior game. James Whyte is the other inclusion.
Roos coach Brad Thomas said Donehue had developed in the reserves and deserved his opportunity.
Three-time Maskell Medallist Levi Dare returns to Colac and District league club Alvie but is expected to back in Hamilton Kangaroos' colours throughout the season while midfielder Rory Gill is out with concussion.
"Levi will give us three games. He did really well (against Camperdown). He's a big body in the ruck," Thomas said.
Gill can't play for 21 days under the new AFL health and safety protocols for country football and will also miss the Roos' traditional Anzac Day clash with Portland on Thursday, April 25.
South Warrnambool has made three changes with Trent Williamson, Noah Kol and Sam Lenehan coming in for injured trio Liam Mullen, Louis Herbert and Josh Saunders.
Midfield recruit Eric Guthrie will miss Camperdown's crucial clash with Koroit at Leura Oval with general soreness.
He is one of three changes for the Magpies with Brendan Richardson (knee) and Nick Jones (omitted).
Fraser Lucas (unavailable), Luke O'Neil (unavailable) and Tommy Baker (under 18) come in for the Neville Swayn-coached.
Koroit welcomes back Matt Bradley and Talor Byrne from injury with Kyle Moloney and Cameron Rains omitted.
Warrnambool will be without ex-AFL key forward Aaron Black for the next two rounds due to VFL coaching commitments with Geelong.
Black, who kicked seven goals in the Blues' round two win against Port Fairy, is a key omission against Cobden.
Will Lord, Rhys Jansen van Beek and Nick Hooker return to the Blues' line-up with Amon Radley and Jaiden Wells joining Black as their outs.
* Teams as supplied by the clubs
North Warrnambool Eagles v Port Fairy - 2pm Saturday at Bushfield Recreation Reserve
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: R.Scoble, J.Johnstone, J.Lewis
HB: L.Wines, A.Noske, B.Jenkinson
C: S.McKinnon, D.Bermingham, J.Bermingham
HF: F.Jones, M.Wines, T.Batten
F: A.Wines, S.Motlop, J.Grundy
R: W.Brennan, N.Vardy, H.Cobb
Int: T.James, J.Dillon, T.Keast
Port Fairy
B: Z.McKenna, J.Moloney, I.Martin
HB: L.Gunning, C.Harwood, T.Macilwain
C: J.Bartlett, C.McDonald, D.Gunning
HF: M.Sully, S.Lucardie, L.King
F: J.hopper, J.Rowan, R.Hall
R: O.Myers, M.Staude, G.Swarbrick
Int: O.Pollock, K.Mercovich, R.Mohan, M.Ryan
Portland Tigers v Terang Mortlake - 2pm Saturday at Hanlon Park
Portland Tigers
B: L.Evans, B.Field, P.Procter
HB: C.Piergrosse, T.Oakley, D.Bell
C: N.Nicholls, H.Kerr, T.Jennings
HF: K.Vallance, M.Curtis, W.Hunter
F: G.Kissane, A.Hann, J.Wilson
R: D.Campbell, B.Malcolm, L.Goldby
Int: Z.Stuchbery, M.England, K.Johnson, S.Peck
Terang Mortlake
D.Hutchins, X.Vickers, D.Hobbs, D.Jones, M.Arundell, M.Lower, R.Buck, B.Reid, G.Bourke, J.Moloney, R.Tanner, Z.Reeves, X.Moloney, T.Harris, R.Hutchins, J.Hay, S.Crawley, L.O'Connor, K.Johnstone, S.Mclean, H.Robert
Camperdown v Koroit - 2pm Saturday at Victoria Park
Camperdown
B: A.McBean, L.O'Neil, B.Draffin
HB: J.Dowell, J.Place, S.Bradshaw
C: J.Dundon, M.Field, C.Spence
HF: A.Gordon, H.Sumner, H.Sinnott
F: D.Absalom, C.Lucas, S.Gordon
R: R.Arnold, F.Lucas, W.Rowbottom
Int: J.O'Neil, T.Baker, M.Sinnott, T.Kent
Koroit
B: D.Mooney, J.Whitehead, J.Block
HB: T.Baulch, T.Stephens, M.Petersen
C: A.Campbell, L.Hoy, J.Neave
HF: J.McCosh, T.Waterson
F: M.Bradley, W.Couch
R: C.Byrne, P.O'Sullivan, J.Mcinerney
Int: J.Noonan, T.Hines, T.Byrne, H.Noonan, J.Grayland, N.Whiting
Cobden v Warrnambool - 2pm Saturday at Cobden Recreation Reserve
Cobden
B: L.Smith, S.Thow, C.Koroneos
HB: S.Lucas, J.Hutt, G.Rooke
C: A.Uwland, A.Taylor, H.Herschell
HF: J.Hammond, B.Berry, C.Smith
F: J.Williamson, M.Koroneos, P.Pekin
R: T.Auckland, P.Smith, B.Mahoney
Int: B.McGlade, L.Robertson, Z.Green, H.Robertson
Emg: L.Darcy, L.Hickey, J.Hickey
Warrnambool
B: N.Hooker, O.Opperman, J.Chittick
HB: T.Wason, A.McCarthy, S.Cowling
C: W.Lord, R.Mast, L.Bidmade
HF: A.Steere, B.Cunnington, F.Timms
F: J.Bell, L.Cody, H.Ryan
R: J.Turland, M.Bidmade, D.Weymouth
Int: D.Graham, R.Warfe, J.Walters, R.Jansen van beek
Hamilton Kangaroos v South Warrnambool - 2pm Saturday at Hawkesdale Recreation Reserve
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: R.Sigley, H.McGinley, H.Douglas
HB: C.Pither, W.Povey, T.Morris
C: L.Barnes, E.Knight, J.Murray
HF: H.Waldron, V.Huf, H.Cook
F: D.Russell, M.McMeel, L.Urquhart
R: J.English, N.Herrmann, C.Whyte
Int: B.Hicks, T.Hawthorne, J.Whyte, J.Donehue
South Warrnambool
B: T.Williamson, S.Thompson, C.Gallichan
HB: I.Thomas, P.Anderson, H.Lee
C: S.Rhodes, B.Osborne, D.Nicholson
HF: S.Kelly, J.Folkes, J.Dye
F: S.Beks, N.Kol, N.Thompson
R: J.Henderson, J.Bermingham, M.McCluggage
Int: M.Irving, O.Smith, S.Lenehan, R.Thomas
