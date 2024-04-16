The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

Round two Hampden footy stats: Stronger, assured mid in blistering form

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
April 16 2024 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryley Hutchins, pictured in 2023, was in dominant form in round two against South Warrnambool. File picture
Ryley Hutchins, pictured in 2023, was in dominant form in round two against South Warrnambool. File picture

One of the most in-form players in the Hampden league credits a pre-season focus on building strength as a potential reason for his blistering start to the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.