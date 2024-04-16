Round two Hampden footy stats: Stronger, assured mid in blistering form

One of the most in-form players in the Hampden league credits a pre-season focus on building strength as a potential reason for his blistering start to the year.
Terang Mortlake midfielder Ryley Hutchins dominated in his side's round two loss to reigning premier South Warrnambool on Saturday, April 13, 2024, kicking five goals to go with 28 disposals, nine clearances and seven tackles.
It follows the Geelong VFL-listed footballer's round one performance against Camperdown, when he slotted three goals and had 33 touches.
Hutchins, in his third year with the Bloods after crossing from Warrnambool and District league side Kolora-Noorat, attributes his form to a substantial pre-season and feeling more comfortable at Hampden league level.
"I think it's just after playing a couple of years in the comp (I have) more confidence and I had a pretty big pre-season," he told The Standard of the secret to his form.
"I've been in the gym a fair bit just trying to be stronger. I think that was a bit of an issue in the last couple of years. It's definitely helping in the contest."
Hutchins predominantly plays in the midfield, rotating through the forward line when he needs a breather.
Hitting the scoreboard is a weapon of his and two-rounds in he is on track to eclipse his 2023 tally of 29 goals.
On and off the field the Hampden under 23 inter-league representative is doing everything he can to stake his claim for a Geelong VFL debut this year, his second season on the list.
"I feel like I've been training pretty good down there, I'll hopefully get a game this season," he said.
The Bloods, who reached the preliminary final in 2023, hold a one-win, one-loss record to start their campaign and face Portland in round three.
Hutchins said he was "pretty happy" with how his side had started its campaign.
"We've still got a fair few players to come back in which is good," he said.
"Hopefully we keep getting stronger."
Other notable performers from round one included North Warrnambool Eagles' Luke Wines (44 disposals, one goal), Camperdown's Cam Spence (35 disposals, five clearances), Cobden ruck Tim Auckland on debut (19 disposals, 71 hit-outs, seven clearances) and Warrnambool's Aaron Black (15 disposals, 10 marks, seven goals).
