Hampden round two teams: Triple Maskell Medallist named for Kangaroos

Hamilton Kangaroos have named a three-time Maskell Medallist for their round two Hampden league clash with Camperdown on Saturday, April 13.
Ruckman Levi Dare, who won the league's best-and-fairest award in 2010, 2012 and 2016 while playing for Cobden, will line up for the Kangaroos at Hawkesdale Recreation Reserve. Harry Turnham comes out of the side that fell to Cobden in round one.
Dare previously played for the Kangaroos during the 2019 and 2021 seasons and has experience at VFL level.
Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas confirmed Dare would play "a few" games for the side throughout the year.
"He'll bring a bit of experience to the boys," he told The Standard.
"He's been joining in all pre-season so it'll be good for him to have a run with the boys."
Thomas said his side was looking forward to Saturday's clash, which is being played at Hawkesdale while the Kangaroos' home ground Melville Oval undergoes renovation.
"Hawkesdale's done an amazing job to get it ready," he said.
"We appreciate the work they've done to make this possible. Saturday's come around really quick and the guys are excited. A lot of positives from against Cobden so pretty excited to put it into practice again."
Camperdown will make three changes for the fixture, with Zach Sinnott (ribs), Billy Arnold (shoulder) and Fraser Lucas (unavailable) all to miss.
James O'Neill and Nick Jones have all been called up from the reserves outfit while Myles Sinnott comes into the team after impressing in the under 18s.
"All three actually give us good flexibility, can play a variety of roles," Magpies coach Neville Swayn said of the inclusions.
"They all played well last week and earned their call-up."
Meanwhile, North Warrnambool Eagles have made three changes for their game against Portland.
Recruits Will Brennan (Horsham Saints) and Brad Gedye (Panmure) will make their senior debuts for the club while Sam McKinnon, who played for the Eagles and Panmure in 2023, comes into the side.
The trio played reserves for the Eagles in round one, with all three named in the best players.
Star midfielder Michael Barlow, who had 42 disposals in round one against South Warrnambool, is one of the side's outs due to work commitments.
Cobden has also made three changes for its battle with Koroit.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels have a bye, giving rising midfield talent Archie Taylor the chance to make his senior debut.
Recruit Alfie Armstrong, a VFL-listed key defender with Northern Bullants, will also debut for the Bombers alongside Tim Auckland.
Matt Kemp, Louis Robertson and Matt Clarke come out of the team that defeated the Kangaroos.
Portland will be without three key players for the match but will debut one of its off-season recruits.
Playing-coach Lochie Huppatz (knee), Jake Wilson and Dylan Barr (both family commitments) will be absent however key-forward Gerard Kissane will make his senior debut for the Tigers.
The Queenslander slotted three goals for the Tigers' reserves in round one and is a welcome addition.
"He was carrying a bit of an injury coming into round one, so we played him through the twos just to give him a bit of continuity in his body and he kicked three probably in the first seven minutes," Huppatz said.
"He looked well above the standard so I was kind of kicking myself that we didn't just chuck him straight in.
"He's ripe and ready to go now so it'll be good to have him down there and give us another target in the forward line as we're probably going to rely on some role changes this week just due to having to with personnel being out."
"He's probably a little bit under-sized for a genuine key forward but he makes up for that with just his intensity and he has quite a big frame."
Port Fairy, fresh from a first-up win against the Tigers, have named Sam Horne to replace Tyrone Ross (knee) for its clash with Warrnambool.
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors v South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
D.Hutchins, S.Crawley, K.Johnstone, J.Moloney, R.Buck, M.Arundell, S.Mclean, S.Staunton, G.Bourke, H.Roberts, T.Harris, D.Jones, M.Lower, X.Vickers, B.Reid, R.Hutchins, L.O'Connor, J.Arundell, Z.Reeves, D.Hobbs, R.Tanner, J.Hay
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
B: T.Williamson, L.Mullen, S.Thompson
HB: I.Thomas, P.Anderson, H.Lee
C: B.Osborne, D.Nicholson, S.Rhodes
HF: S.Kelly, J.Dye, J.Folkes
F: N.Thompson, S.Beks, L.Herbert
R: J.Henderson, J.Bermingham, M.McCluggage
Int: R.Thomas, O.Smith, J.Saunders, M.Irving
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors v Camperdown Seniors
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
B: H.McGinley, R.Sigley, T.Hawthorne
HB: C.Pither, T.Morris, W.Povey
C: L.Barnes, R.Gill, L.Urquhart
HF: H.Waldron, H.Cook
F: D.Russell, J.Murray, C.Whyte
R: H.Douglas, E.Knight
Int: B.Hicks, V.Huf, N.Herrmann, M.McMeel
Camperdown Seniors
B: B.Richardson, J.Dundon, H.Sumner
HB: D.Absalom, J.Dowell, J.Place
C: S.Bradshaw, C.Spence, M.Field
HF: B.Draffin, C.Lucas, A.McBean
F: A.Gordon, S.Gordon, H.Sinnott
R: E.Guthrie, W.Rowbottom, R.Arnold
Int: J.O'Neil, N.Jones, T.Kent, M.Sinnott
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors v Warrnambool Blues Seniors
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
B: S.Horne, J.Moloney, I.Martin
HB: C.Harwood, T.Macilwain, L.Gunning
C: J.Bartlett, D.Gunning, C.McDonald
HF: S.Lucardie, L.King, M.Sully
F: J.hopper, R.Hall, J.Rowan
R: G.Swarbrick, O.Myers, M.Staude
Int: O.Pollock, K.Mercovich, M.Ryan, R.Mohan
Warrnambool Blues Seniors
B: J.Chittick, O.Opperman, N.Hooker
HB: S.Cowling, T.Wason, L.Bidmade
C: B.Cunnington, W.Lord, J.Wells
HF: A.Black, J.Turland, A.Steere
F: H.Ryan, J.Bell, L.Cody
R: J.Walters, A.Radley, M.Bidmade
Int: D.Weymouth, A.McCarthy, R.Mast, D.Graham
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors v Portland Tigers Seniors
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: J.Johnstone, R.Scoble, A.Noske
HB: B.Jenkinson, D.Bermingham, T.Batten
C: J.Grundy, L.Wines, J.Lewis
HF: F.Jones, A.Wines, M.Wines
F: W.Brennan, H.Cobb, N.Vardy
R: S.McKinnon, J.Dillon, J.BERMINGHAM
Int: Z.Everall, T.Keast, T.James
Portland Tigers Seniors
B: T.Oakley, L.Evans, D.Bell
HB: P.Procter, B.Field
C: N.Nicholls, H.Kerr
HF: M.Curtis, W.Hunter, D.Campbell
F: G.Kissane, K.Vallance, K.Jones
R: B.Malcolm, T.Sharp, T.Jennings
Int: Z.Stuchbery, C.Piergrosse, M.England, L.Goldby, A.Hann
Koroit Saints Seniors v Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
Koroit Saints Seniors
B: J.Block, J.Whitehead, C.Rains
HB: M.Petersen, T.Baulch, T.Stephens
C: J.Neave, A.Campbell, L.Hoy
HF: J.McCosh, K.Moloney
F: W.Couch
R: J.Mcinerney, P.O'Sullivan, C.Byrne
Int: D.Mooney, T.Waterson, J.Grayland, H.Noonan, T.Hines, J.Noonan, N.Whiting
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
B: L.Smith, C.Koroneos, S.Thow
HB: S.Lucas, G.Rooke, A.Armstrong
C: A.Uwland, A.Taylor, H.Herschell
HF: C.Smith, J.Hammond, B.Berry
F: J.Williamson, P.Pekin, M.Koroneos
R: P.Smith, T.Auckland, B.Mahoney
Int: J.Hutt, Z.Green, H.Robertson, D.Watson
Emg: L.Robertson, B.McGlade
