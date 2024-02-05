The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drink-driver blows .194 after passing police car with high beams on

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
February 6 2024 - 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drink-driver blows .194 after passing police car with high beams on
Drink-driver blows .194 after passing police car with high beams on

A drink-driver almost four times the legal limit tipped off police when he drove past them in his Mercedes-Benz with his high beams on.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.