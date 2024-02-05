Drink-driver blows .194 after passing police car with high beams on

A drink-driver almost four times the legal limit tipped off police when he drove past them in his Mercedes-Benz with his high beams on.
The man was driving east on Warrnambool's McMeekin Road about 11.30pm on June 8, 2023, when he passed police members in a marked car facing west at Albert Street.
He drove within 30 metres of them with his high beams on, leading to him being intercepted and blowing .194
The man pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 5, 2024, and was fined $1500. His licence was suspended for 19 months.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was "absolutely unacceptable" to drive at almost four times the legal limit, posing a real risk to the whole community.
The guilty plea comes as The Standard reported five drunk motorists caught over the Australia Day long weekend.
The lowest reading was .137 and the highest .2 - four times the legal limit.
There has also been a number of high level drink-drivers prosecuted through the courts in 2024, including a motorist who blew .22 after driving at 100kmh on the wrong side of the road with a missing tyre, and a drunk and high motorist who side-swiped another car at road works.
One drink-driver tipped his friends out of his ute tray without realising, while another blew .127 after losing traction at up to 150kmh.
Last year 17 people died on south-west roads, the highest for 15 years. So far no one has lost their life on south-west roads this year, compared to three fatalities for the same period last year.
