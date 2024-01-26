Four drunk drivers caught caught in two days - police say 'deliberate acts'

Four drunk drivers have been caught in two days at Portland leaving local police stunned as they claim motorists are deliberately flouting the law.
Portland police Sergeant Daniel Lehmann said the lowest of the four alcohol readings was .137 and the highest .2 - four times the legal limit.
He said on Friday evening, January 26, police and emergency services responded to a car crash which involved an elderly woman colliding with a kangaroo.
"No one was injured and the woman's family came and collected her," he said.
"Country Fire Authority volunteers responded and local police traffic management was in place.
"In the middle of that a 52-year-old man tried to weave his way through the accident scene.
"It's a classic example of poor decision making and poor driving.
"He was clearly not following the instructions of police officers and had a very limited idea of what was going on."
The man returned a positive preliminary breath test and then an evidentiary reading of .137.
The driver's licence has been immediately suspended and his vehicle was impounded for a month, which will attract towing and storage fees of about $1200.
Because he has a significant drink driving history, the man will be summoned to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court where he faces lengthy licence suspension, heavy fines and possibly jail.
Very early Thursday morning a 24-year-old Portland man returned a reading of .142. He will be summoned to appear at court.
At 10am Thursday a man accused of driving from a Portland address after breaching a court order was intercepted.
He recorded an alcohol reading of .2 and was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in court.
And at 1am on Friday a South Australian man, 29, was pulled over and recorded a reading of .147.
He's been banned from driving for 14 months months and been fined $817.
"The decisions by these drivers to get behind the wheel are deliberate acts," Sergeant Lehmann said.
"There appears to be a complete disregard for the long-standing drink driving legislation, which solely aims to boost public safety on the roads - that is to save lives.
"It's a long weekend, there is significant traffic on the roads and we've had four drunk drivers in a matter of days, all with very high alcohol readings."
Sergeant Lehmann said all available police officers were taking part in Operation Amity across the south-west in an effort to keep down the road toll.
Last year 17 people died on south-west roads, the highest for 15 years. So far no one has lost their life on south-west roads this year, compared to three fatalities for the same period last year.
