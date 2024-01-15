P-plater blows .127 after losing traction at 150kmh outside south-west pub

A P-plater blew .127 after he intentionally lost traction at up to 150kmh outside a south-west pub as patrons were leaving on foot.
The now 24-year-old man was among two young drink-drivers slammed by a Warrnambool magistrate in the city's courtroom on January 15, 2024.
Brayden Hawkes got behind the wheel of his Holden station wagon on March 4, 2023, shortly before 1am, the court heard.
The Simpson pub was closing and crowds of people were leaving on foot.
Hawkes did a burn-out outside the business, unbeknownst there was a police vehicle parked just 200 metres north.
Members activated the police car lights and attempted to intercept Hawkes' car but he fled the scene, travelling about 900 metres before failing a 90-degree bend and crashing into trees.
The car lost traction and fishtailed before the crash.
Police estimated the car reached speeds of up to 150kmh as it spun out of control.
The court heard Hawkes tried to flee on foot through blackberry bushes but was called back by police.
He accompanied them back to a police station where he blew .127.
The P-plater was required to have no alcohol in his system.
Hawkes pleaded guilty to driving offences on Monday.
His lawyer told the court Hawkes had played a footy practice match earlier that day and had then gone for a drink at the Simpson pub which was 150 metres from his home.
"He can't describe why he drove the 150 metres when he otherwise should have walked," the lawyer said.
"He was not at the height of his decision making powers."
The lawyer said Hawkes had never done a burn-out and "wanted to see what it was like".
He said the man was fortunate no one was hurt.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said over the past 12 months the western district had "more than its fair share of fatalities", including road deaths resulting from a drink-driver.
"Not only were you drunk, you were deliberately engaging in stupid, dangerous behaviour," he said.
He said the man was a "hair breath" away from a term of imprisonment.
Hawkes, who did not have a criminal history, was fined $3400.
His licence was disqualified for 12 months.
Meanwhile, Eddie Bell, 27, admitted driving a motorbike while drunk and without a helmet, causing "catastrophic" injuries.
The Cobden man had been drinking at Hotel Warrnambool on January 6, 2023.
He drank two schooners of heavy beer before driving to Cobden where he kept drinking.
At 7.37pm the man rode a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle without a helmet.
He was drunk and travelled 18.5 metres before hitting a curb, sending him and his bike into a tree.
The learner rider was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital where a blood sample taken had an alcohol concentration of .164.
The court heard he had no memory of the crash during or in the moments before.
He suffered three broken vertebrae, two broken ribs, a broken back bone, fractured foot and a head injury requiring 17 stitches.
He spent five days in the Melbourne hospital, followed by three weeks in Geelong and another six weeks back home in a back brace.
The court heard he was forced to take three months off work.
The magistrate said he agreed with a lawyer's submission that the man had lived to see the consequences of drink driving.
"It is a very high reading for somebody who's supposed to have no alcohol in their system at all," he said.
"You simply didn't have the capacity to control the motorbike you were riding, leading to fairly catastrophic injuries.
"At least you're not paralysed or dead, I suppose is the best that could be said."
Mr Lethbridge said being airlifted and then spending months in hospital was a cost to the community, brought upon by avoidable offending.
Bell was fined more than $1000 and he lost his licence for 16 months.
