Drunk, high motorist speeds through roadworks at double the speed limit

A motorist sped through road works while on a cocktail of drugs and alcohol, side-swiping a Volkswagen SUV and injuring a 51-year-old man.
Mario Scott, 29, committed four of the "fatal five" offences blamed for most road deaths on August 16, 2023.
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving, and drug driving in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 22, 2024.
The court heard Scott was driving his dad's white 2020 Isuzu utility west on the Princes Highway at Yambuk about 7pm.
He approached roadworks where the speed dropped from 80kmh to 40kmh and lights controlled traffic as the highway turned into a single-lane road.
Scott continued at 80kmh and ignored a red traffic light as he sped towards oncoming traffic.
The court heard the 51-year-old male victim from Warrnambool, who was travelling east in a Volkswagen SUV, tried to take evasive action to avoid a collision but was restricted by safety bollards.
That led to a high-impact side swipe.
The impact caused the victim's side and curtain airbags to be deployed and his seatbelt pre-tensioner, which tightens during a collision, to activate.
The victim suffered an injury to his right shoulder.
Scott's ute continued off the road surface to the south and came to rest on an embankment.
Scott was approached by a witness who suggested he had been drinking, to which the offender replied: "Yeah, I've had a few".
Police and ambulance attended the scene.
Scott blew .174 - more than three times the legal limit - and tested positive to methamphetamine.
He told police he'd been drinking '10 per cent Woodstock', which has about three standard drinks a can, but he couldn't remember how many.
On Monday he told the court he had no excuse for his offending and the summary was "just facts".
He said at the time of the offending he was in a "toxic" relationship that was fuelled by drugs and alcohol abuse.
But Scott said he was now clean and had not had a drink since November 2023.
He said he was paying back the victim's insurance excess (about $650).
"I wrote his car off," he said.
"I know it's not life changing... I can't take back that I hurt his shoulder but I thought that's the least I could do."
The court heard the man had previously been jailed for unrelated offending and had served a successful stint in the community on parole.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said if the man's criminal history had relevant driving offences he would have been jailed.
He said Scott's employment and efforts to address his substance abuse issues were "promising protective factors" that meant fines were an appropriate sentence.
"The driving though was plainly dangerous" he said.
He said Scott was fortunate he and the victim weren't seriously injured.
Scott was convicted and fined $2750. His licence was cancelled for two years.
Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley told The Standard in August 2023 police were left shaking their heads at the driver's stupidity.
"It goes against everything that we are trying to prevent. He's driving on a cocktail of alcohol and drugs, speeding, and disobeying traffic signals. It's lucky that no one was killed," he said.
"If it had been another metre further, it would have been a head-on crash and we would be talking about a serious injury collision, if not a fatal."
