Drunk, high motorist speeds through roadworks at double the speed limit

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 22 2024 - 1:30pm, first published 1:29pm
Drunk, high motorist speeds through roadworks at double the speed limit

A motorist sped through road works while on a cocktail of drugs and alcohol, side-swiping a Volkswagen SUV and injuring a 51-year-old man.

Journalist

Journalist

