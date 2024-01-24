Motorist blows .22 after driving at 100kmh on wrong side with missing tyre

A drink-driver blew .22 after driving up to 100kmh on the wrong side of the road in a car with a missing tyre, leaving a magistrate "gobsmacked".
Jarryd Onnen, 29, was drinking at a pub in his hometown of Hamilton before he got behind the wheel on June 13, 2023.
He visited a friend in Jennings Road, leaving at 8.10pm and driving into two rubbish bins before departing the scene.
During the collision he punctured a tyre but kept driving, crossing onto the wrong side of Mill Road and hitting an embankment, causing the driver-side tyre to come off.
Onnen drove with a missing tyre at up to 100kmh, leaving gouge marks along the path he travelled.
He drove on the wrong side of the road for 700 metres and then again for 900 metres, at one point turning a blind corner.
The driver's dangerous escapade came to an end when he lost control of the car and crashed into an embankment.
The crash was seen by a nearby jogger who stopped and called the police.
Onnen was found at the scene slurring his words with bloodshot eyes and was struggling to stand or walk.
He said he'd been drinking at a Hamilton pub and initially denied driving.
The man was conveyed to Hamilton police station where he blew .22.
He pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 24, 2024, to driving offences that magistrate Franz Holzer said left him "gobsmacked".
He said the driving was mindless and if it had resulted in death, Onnen would be facing six to eight years' jail.
"There has been enormous publicity from senior police command and also indeed from the local news press about the carnage that takes place on south-west roads and this is a very concerning example of what might have been," Mr Holzer said.
"We have had fatalities in this area, far too many.
"This offending is shocking. It's shocking."
Lawyer Tim Hancock, representing Onnen, said there was no mistake "whatsoever" about the seriousness of the driving.
He submitted two character references which the magistrate questioned, stating they looked coincidentally similar and one minimised the offending when it was referred to as a "childish mistake".
"This is far worse than a childish mistake, it really is," he said.
The court heard Onnen had his "fair share of hard knocks" from a young age but did not have a problem with alcohol misuse.
The magistrate said if not for the offender's limited criminal history, he would be jailed.
He cancelled Onnen's licence for four years.
The man was also convicted and fined $3000.
There were 17 lives lost on south-west roads in 2023, including four young people who died in a single-car crash at Hamilton.
