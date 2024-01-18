The Standard
Drunk driver admits tipping friends out of ute tray at 21st party

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 19 2024 - 7:16am, first published 6:49am
A Darlington man who drove a woman celebrating a 21st home and then dumped two friends out of the ute travelling back to the party has been fined $3000.

