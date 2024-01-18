Drunk driver admits tipping friends out of ute tray at 21st party

A Darlington man who drove a woman celebrating a 21st home and then dumped two friends out of the ute travelling back to the party has been fined $3000.
Alexander Edmond Tucker, 29, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 18, to reckless conduct endangering serious injury, failing to stop after an accident, drink driving and driving with passengers in an open goods area.
He was not convicted, fined $3000 and banned from driving for 15 months.
Police said that on August 20, 2021, a friend of Tucker was celebrating a 21st birthday at the Darlington Hall.
Tucker was drinking alcohol during the afternoon and evening.
About midnight a woman at the party was feeling unwell and Tucker took her and three others back to her nearby home in his Toyota LandCruiser twin cabin utility.
Two of those who went with him were sitting on the rear tray of the ute.
About 12.30am Tucker returned to the hall with the two men still sitting on the tray, one was drinking a stubby, holding on with his left hand and the other was rolling a cigarette and not holding on.
When Tucker rounded a corner both men on the back fell off the tray and onto the bitumen road surface.
Tucker did not realise they had fallen off and drove on.
One of the men was knocked unconscious.
At 12.41am Ambulance Victoria staff notified police about the accident.
The man who was knocked unconscious was airlifted to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne. He was released the next day and the court was told he suffered no long-term issues.
The second man suffered cuts and grazing to the back of his head and was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
Police attended Tucker's address at 2.30am and at 3.17am he provided a sample of blood at Camperdown.
That resulted in an alcohol reading of .152.
Tucker claimed he had drunk most of the alcohol he consumed after the accident as he was in shock.
The court heard he was also unable to return to the accident scene to check on his friends because the father of the man knocked unconscious was extremely upset.
A lawyer said his client was 26 at the time of the offending and was now a 29-year-old self-employed diesel mechanic, who also drove during the harvest season in New South Wales.
"This was a really stupid piece of dangerous conduct," the lawyer told the court, adding that Tucker had no prior court appearances.
The lawyer also claimed his client encouraged the two men on the tray to get into the vehicle, which was fitted with baby seats, but they declined the request.
He said Tucker only drove a matter of a couple of hundred metres to drop off the woman and then return and he was not involved in hoon driving or circle work.
"The two gentlemen fell off. One was airlifted and brought home the next day. He was perfectly all right," he said.
"The other suffered minor injuries. Their injuries could have been far worse.
"It was a stupid thing to allow to occur. He's desperately sorry, but fortunately they're all right."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was thoughtless, stupid offending, but at least it wasn't heartless, callous or deliberate.
He said if that was the case Tucker would be facing serving a term in prison.
"You simply should not have driven with them on the tray and they fell off," he said.
