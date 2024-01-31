Hampden midfielders open up on shared captaincy nod, new recruits

A Hampden league outfit is ushering in a new era under two first-year captains with both confident the club's successful recruiting period can push the playing group to new heights.
Warrnambool's Jackson Bell and Mitch Bidmade have taken over the captaincy from long-time skipper Sam Cowling, though the key position player and other on-field leaders will continue to play roles at the club.
"He's been there at the top for seven-or-so years, he definitely gives us some advice and tips, he's always going to be there for us," Bell, 29, said of Cowling.
"We can lean on the likes of Moo (Cowling) and Dan (Weymouth) and even Cunners (Ben Cunnington) who has come in."
The midfielders, who finished first (Bidmade) and second (Bell) in the club's best and fairest count in 2023, were voted into the captaincy by players before Christmas, which Bidmade, 23, admits was a confidence-booster.
"Knowing that that was what everyone else was thinking is pretty good," Bell said.
Bell, who reached 200 senior games in 2023, said it was an honour to receive the captaincy after starting at the club as a junior.
The new captains agree playing finals is the goal for Warrnambool in 2024 after finishing eighth in senior coach Dan O'Keefe's first season in charge.
They believe another pre-season refining O'Keefe's game style, along with a number of key recruits, will pay dividends on the field.
"We've had a year to play his (O'Keefe's) game plan, (and) this pre-season we're rolling out and knowing what we're doing straight away, whereas last season was a bit of learning," Bidmade said.
The Blues signed former AFL players Ben Cunnington and Aaron Black, along with former Warrnambool and District league player Taylem Wason ahead of the 2024 season while Austin Steere and Jordan Walters are returning to their former club.
Bidmade believed Wason and Steere's expected presence in the back-line would benefit the Blues.
"Tay started training with us the end of last year, he'll be real handy in the back-line," Bidmade said. "And I think Austin will go down there too.
"Their run and carry from the back, which is what we're going to try and do this year, more run from behind, they'll fit in pretty well."
Bell, who was pleased with his teammates "doing the extras" over the Christmas break, said the new recruits were setting the standard on the track.
"That eggs you on a bit, when you see the new recruits having that much of an impression," he said.
It means competition for spots will be heightened.
"It's been exciting, with the recruits, there is a bit a hype and you see the recruits coming and do the extras and it builds everyone up that has been here for a while," Bell said.
Bidmade said the focus at training had switched to match simulation in recent weeks while Bell added building on-and-off field connections would be key in the months leading into round one.
"You've got to connect with new recruits, how they play and get to know how people are on the field and how they go about it," he said.
"A new player comes in, left-footer, right-footer, stuff like that.
"Even doing stuff outside of football, whether we go out for a coffee, it's about making new friends and having that connection."
