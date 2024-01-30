'Excited to see the change': Former Hampden league player returns to fold

The son of a former Maskell Medallist is set to return to the Hampden league in 2024.
Jordan Walters has signed with his former club Warrnambool ahead of the 2024 season, after six years in the Geelong Football League with Newton and Chilwell.
Walters, the son of former league medallist Josh, last played for Warrnambool in 2017 where he lined up in 12 senior games alongside under 18.5 duties.
He has been a regular senior player at Newtown and Chilwell the past two seasons, with four finals appearances to his name.
Blues coach Dan O'Keefe was excited to welcome Walters back to Reid Oval.
"He's been a big part of senior footy there (Newtown), he's played over 50 games of GFL senior footy," he said.
"He's turned into a really good player since he's been away so when he comes back here... we're excited to see the change from when he was a young Jordan Walters kid into a Jordan Walters genuine senior footballer."
Walters is expected to be a versatile option for O'Keefe and the Blues.
"He was thrown a little bit around at Newtown," the coach said. "He played a fair bit as a half forward, he tackles really well, pressures really well, kicks the footy nice, a good mover.
"He played midfield as well at different times. He's strongly built now."
Walters will reunite with his family at Warrnambool, with dad Josh, who played in the Blues' last senior flag in 2013, set to coach the under 14s and youngest son Lachlan in 2024.
Walters adds to a strong off-season recruiting period for Warrnambool, which is aiming to better its eighth place finish from 2023.
His one-point allocation undoubtedly benefits the club, though O'Keefe is confident his squad will fall under its 43-point quota.
"You just don't say no to good players," O'Keefe said. "And to be honest our points are fine."
O'Keefe said the club's list was majority one-pointers on his arrival at the club more than 12 months ago.
"Since then we've obviously added Ben (Cunnington) and Blacky (Aaron Black) and a few others who carry a few points," he said.
"But getting guys like Austin (Steere) and Jordan who are one-pointers and genuine players, that just helps us keep topping up the recruiting journey we've been on and it's been a really successful one this off-season."
