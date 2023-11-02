THREE clubs - two in the Hampden league and one in the Warrnambool and District competition - have successfully applied for additional player points for the 2024 season.
Reigning grand finalist North Warrnambool Eagles and Warrnambool, which missed finals this year, were given an increase of two points each on their original allocation.
South Rovers, who have appointed a new coach in Luke Kenna, was also granted two extra points.
It comes after clubs were assigned points following a revision to the AFL Western Victoria player points system which now assesses a side's results over the previous four years in a bid to equalise competitions.
Under the revised system, the Eagles lost two points as did the Lions.
The clubs met criteria when they applied for those points to be reinstated for 2024.
Warrnambool asked for an increase on its allocation and was successful.
North Warrnambool Eagles will have 41 points to play with, Warrnambool 43 and South Rovers 44.
AFL Western District region general manager Jason Muldoon said it took time to adjust to a new format.
"We have brought this ranking system in so we're a little bit flexible in its delivery in the first 12 months which is 2024," he told The Standard.
"The ranking system will probably be becoming a little bit more stringent in 2025.
"We understand when you make changes to these things they take time to adapt to."
The player points system is designed to ensure an even competition.
Each player is allocated a points value based on their experience and movement around leagues, with 'home' players - those who have played a minimum of 40 junior games at a club - worth one point and ex-AFL players worth the maximum six.
Clubs had until October 31 to apply for additional salary cap room.
Muldoon said salary cap figures would be finalised and released shortly.
HFNL
Camperdown 44
Cobden 44
Hamilton Kangaroos 45
Koroit 38
North Warrnambool Eagles 41
Port Fairy 46
Portland 45
South Warrnambool 40
Terang Mortlake 46
Warrnambool 43
WDFNL
Allansford 44
Dennington 46
Kolora-Noorat 40
Merrivale 42
Nirranda 40
Old Collegians 46
Panmure 42
Russells Creek 44
South Rovers 44
Timboon Demons 46
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.