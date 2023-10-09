Hampden league grand finalists South Warrnambool and North Warrnambool Eagles will have fewer player points available in 2024 under a revised equalisation system.
AFL Western District is introducing a new player points system that assesses a side's results over the previous four years in a bid to equalise competitions.
Clubs have received their proposed points caps and appeals are being considered.
Under the previous system, clubs were given a points cap based on the previous season. Each player is allocated a points value based on their experience and movement around leagues, with 'home' players - those who have played a minimum of 40 junior games at a club - worth one point and ex-AFL players worth the maximum six.
Terang Mortlake, which finished third after a preliminary final defeat, is slated to get five more points in 2024.
The policy has been developed under AFL Victoria's Community Sustainability Program and aims to help foster sustainability focusing on development and retention of players.
"The reality of this system is there's an equalisation component to it," AFL Western District region general manager Jason Muldoon told The Standard.
The 2024 point allocations were based on the past four seasons (2019, '21, '22 and '23) with the decisions made before the end of the 2023 campaign.
"We've got to have these salary cap points out by the 31st of August, so I think it was about where they sat on the ladder two weeks before the 31st," Muldoon said.
Clubs from the Hampden, Warrnambool and District, South West District and Mininera and District leagues received a letter on August 30 outlining the player points allocation for each team.
In the Hampden league, Koroit (38) and North Warrnambool Eagles (39) were allocated the least amount of points for the 2024 season while Terang Mortlake and Port Fairy have the most with 46.
In 2023, reigning premier Koroit was allotted the least points (38) while 2022 wooden-spooner Port Fairy had 46. Every other side received 41.
Each club was able to apply for reassessment for their 2024 allocation until September 28 with results yet to be made official.
"Clearly we understand that this is probably a new concept, so there is some flexibility in 2024 for clubs to apply for extra points if they feel as though they're being disadvantaged," Muldoon said.
"Going forward what we would love is, once we get this ranking system in place is that clubs will know what their points are because they'll be able to do the rankings system themselves.
"So when we bring out the points on the 31st of August they're going to go 'yeah that's what we (expected)' because of the ranking system."
In the letter, clubs were also informed of their allowable player payments for the upcoming season, with the WDFNL's set at $80,000 and the SWDFNL and MDFNL's capped at $75,000.
The Hampden league's salary cap ranges between $104,500 to $110,000 rather than a fixed limit for all teams used in the past.
"What that allows is for clubs down the bottom of the ladder to be able to apply for more if they meet the criteria," Muldoon said.
"They've got until the 31st of October to apply for extra funding for their salary cap."
HFNL
Camperdown 44
Cobden 44
Hamilton Kangaroos 45
Koroit 38
North Warrnambool Eagles 39
Port Fairy 46
Portland 45
South Warrnambool 40
Terang Mortlake 46
Warrnambool 41
WDFNL
Allansford 44
Dennington 46
Kolora-Noorat 40
Merrivale 42
Nirranda 40
Old Collegians 46
Panmure 42
Russells Creek 44
South Rovers 42
Timboon Demons 46
SWDFNL
Branxholme-Wallacedale 46
Cavendish 43
Coleraine 42
Dartmoor 43
Heathmere 46
Heywood 45
Tyrendarra 42
Westerns 45
MDFNL
Ararat Eagles 45
Caramut 46
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 45
Great Western 45
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 45
Lismore-Derrinallum 45
Moyston-Willaura 46
Penshurst 45
SMW Rovers 45
Tatyoon 45
Wickliffe Lake Bolac 45
Woorndoo-Mortlake 45
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.