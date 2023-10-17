The Standard
Luke Kenna appointed South Rovers' football coach for 2024

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
October 17 2023 - 5:12pm
Luke Kenna is South Rovers new senior football coach. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Luke Kenna's first task as South Rovers' coach is to retain as much of the club's senior playing list as possible.

