The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking
Updated

South Rovers on hunt for new coach after senior mentor Tim Condon steps down from top role

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 22 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach quits: WDFNL club rocked by sudden resignation
Coach quits: WDFNL club rocked by sudden resignation

A Warrnambool and District league club has been rocked by the sudden resignation of its senior coach just 11 rounds into his first season in charge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.