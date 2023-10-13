The Standardsport
Home/Sport/AFL
Breaking

Warrnambool signs ex-AFL player Aaron Black for 2024 season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 13 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Geelong and North Melbourne AFL player Aaron Black will play for Warrnambool in 2024. Picture by Getty Images
Former Geelong and North Melbourne AFL player Aaron Black will play for Warrnambool in 2024. Picture by Getty Images

Warrnambool has added another high-profile name to its off-season recruiting spree, signing a former AFL key position player for the 2024 Hampden league season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.