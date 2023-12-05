Singer hits high note for town's first New Year's Eve event in 50 years

Koroit will host a New Year's Eve event for the first time in more than 50 years.
Musician and Koroit resident Danielle Stearman is the mastermind behind the family-friendly event, which will run on the village green on December 31, 2023.
"It's exciting and honestly I'm relieved because I won't have to load my family into a car and be driving on the road and contending with parking and chaos," she said.
"There will be a great event happening right here in town."
Ms Stearman said the event would also give Koroit's hospitality industry a boost.
"We won't be sending all of that money to other places on the night so that really feels like a small win for our town too," she said.
Ms Stearman and husband Scott Cain have headlined various New Year's Eve events over the years, including Glenelg Shire's annual celebration.
"We have seen first-hand how awesome these kinds of free community events can be," she said.
"We moved to Koroit about two years ago and this year I started teaching singing at the local theatre.
"So it really started from asking people what Koroit did for New Year's and so many people were saying they hadn't seen an event here for 50 to 60 years."
She said the village green was the perfect place to run the event.
"We have a great stage area that has been built and a large lawn space here so why send everyone out of town?" Ms Stearman said.
"This year might be self-funded and drawn from people coming together to make it happen but we definitely feel like it's going to be a great way to spend a few hours outside, entertained and surrounded by awesome local people."
Ms Stearman said because of the late notice of planning the event organisers had to turn to the community and businesses for sponsorship.
"If this year is a success then we will be able to apply for funding next year via council to make it bigger and better again," she said.
Ms Stearman said the event was supported by the Moyne Shire Council, whihc had helped with permit application inquiries and the use of equipment.
