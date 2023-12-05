The Standard
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Singer hits high note for town's first New Year's Eve event in 50 years

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
December 5 2023 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit resident and musician Danielle Stearman (front and centre) with community members who pushed for a New Year's Eve event on the town's village green in 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady
Koroit resident and musician Danielle Stearman (front and centre) with community members who pushed for a New Year's Eve event on the town's village green in 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady

Koroit will host a New Year's Eve event for the first time in more than 50 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.