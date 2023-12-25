Free meals and festive spirit on the menu for Christmas in the south-west

Koroit's Noodledoof Brewing Co. was bustling with Christmas cheer on December 25 as it kicked off its first community breakfast.
Owners Sam Rudolph and Bianca Schultz said they were blown away by the community response with families dressed in festive attire flocking to the Commercial Road brewery for coffee and bacon and egg rolls.
The idea behind the free breakfast was to ensure no one was alone at Christmas, Ms Schultz said.
Her son Phoelix and his friend Ryan Wilkie, of Port Fairy, both 12, donned Santa hats as they handed out candy canes to attendees, motorists and those passing by on foot.
Ryan said he was happy to volunteer to "spread Christmas cheer and just be nice".
Phoelix also pulled on his barista hat, learning the tricks of the trade from his dad as they poured coffee for over 100 people.
Community members and business owners, including Daly's IGA and the Fresh Market, donated everything from eggs and milk to fruit, bread rolls and cash to help support the Koroit family who opened Noodledoof four years ago.
Ms Schultz said Christmas could be a difficult time for many and they wanted to give back to their community, while teaching the kids the importance of giving during the holiday period.
"It's not so much about a handout but that social connection," she said.
"Not everyone has somewhere to be at Christmas and we wanted to have a meeting place for people to come to."
Ms Schultz said it had been a "mixed bag" of Koroit residents, as well as people from Port Fairy and surrounds.
In Warrnambool, the city's Community Christmas Day Lunch returned to St Joseph's Church Hall.
The gesture of kindness came as many in the community face financial challenges and loneliness during the holiday season.
The free lunch, created by Lorri Chandler back in 2008, was cancelled in 2020 and suffered limited numbers two years later due to the COVID19 pandemic.
But this year's event was back in full swing with more than 70 people in attendance, including local families and backpackers.
Pronto's Fine Food donated to the spread again this year, while Warrnambool's John Maher played live music on the accordion.
Volunteers worked in shifts with some packing up or down, cooking, waiting tables or welcoming guests.
Volunteer Louise Serra said there were both long-term and first-time volunteers offering a helping hand.
"We're all here to ensure there's social connection and to spread joy on Christmas day," she said.
"You have to give a big clap and cheer for all those who have offered to help."
On the menu was the traditional Christmas fare of roast ham and turkey with all the trimmings, followed by plumb pudding, chocolate cake and fruit.
"We just want to make sure that Christmas is shared by everyone," Ms Serra said.
Volunteers also included Warrnambool's Linda Wright, Nicole Chaffey and Louise Endean, who said it was good to support others, while spreading the important message of giving at Christmas time.
