The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Free meals and festive spirit on the menu for Christmas in the south-west

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 25 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoelix Rudolph and his friend Ryan Wilkie, both 12, were seen handing out candy canes on Christmas Day during Noodledoof's first community breakfast. Picture by Jessica Howard
Phoelix Rudolph and his friend Ryan Wilkie, both 12, were seen handing out candy canes on Christmas Day during Noodledoof's first community breakfast. Picture by Jessica Howard

Koroit's Noodledoof Brewing Co. was bustling with Christmas cheer on December 25 as it kicked off its first community breakfast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.