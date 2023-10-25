The Standard
Glenelg Shire says Christmas lights going ahead in Portland

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 25 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 12:11pm
Glenelg Shire has reinstated plans for Christmas lights and decorations to be installed along Bentinck Street in Portland after earlier axing them. Picture by Allen McCauley
Glenelg Shire Council has backflipped on proposed changes to its Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations in Portland, mayor Scott Martin says.

