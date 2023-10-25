Glenelg Shire Council has backflipped on proposed changes to its Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations in Portland, mayor Scott Martin says.
The council announced on October 12, 2023 the town's Norfolk Island pine tree on Bentinck Street would not be lit and decorated this Christmas, ending what was believed to be a 60-year tradition, because a review found an "unsuitable increase" in costs to $30,000.
That prompted a community petition to be launched two days later on Change.org, calling on the council to "save our Christmas tree and new year. The petition garnered almost 2000 signatures in a week.
The council backflipped with a media release stating this year's celebrations would be similar to those held in 2022, which included lighting up the tree on Bentinck Street for Christmas, and closing part of the same street to permit alcohol consumption on new year's eve.
It said the change of plans showed the council had listened to responses in its annual community satisfaction survey.
But at the council's monthly meeting on October 24, resident Neville Manson questioned why it had cancelled the funding for the Christmas lights without community consultation.
Cr Martin said while not all events in the region, including the Kelpie muster in Casterton and the Heywood Wood, Wine and Roses festival, went out for community consultation, it should have in this case.
"You can certainly say, in hindsight, that's something that probably should have occurred and we'll take that feedback on board," he said.
When questioned by Mr Manson about the cancellation, Cr Martin said the council wanted to give the money back to the community.
"Say community organisations like Keppel Prince (Engineering) and Menzel Electrical picked it up, like they have over the last few years, then they would get the public recognition, not the council," Cr Martin said.
"So yes, the council was going to cancel them and look for the community to take them up."
Mr Manson also questioned the $30,000 price tag.
Cr Martin said while providing the invoices was commercial in confidence, the costs included partial road closures, the purchase of other Christmas decorations, works on the street and the use of scissor lifts to install the items.
Mr Manson set up the petition on Change.org on October 14.
"Christmas and new year celebrations on the foreshore have been enjoyed by generations of Portland residents and visitors," the petition read.
"People have gathered at Yankee Doodle (corner on Bentinck Street) for over 100 years.
"The iconic Christmas tree lights have been a huge attraction for over 60 years.
"New Year's Eve has always been a family-friendly event and attracts thousands of people."
The petition further stated no matter the cost, the people of Portland wanted the tradition to continue in the same format.
The council said in a media release it consistently reviewed costings throughout its operations, which included Christmas and New Year's Eve events.
"Any future changes would be put out for community consultation before any decisions were made," it said.
