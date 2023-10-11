Could Koroit have its own New Year's Eve celebration this year?
That's the vision of a Koroit resident and musician who is proposing a relaxed, family-friendly event on the town's village green.
Musicians Danielle Stearman and husband Scott Cain have headlined various New Year's Eve events over the years including Glenelg Shire's annual celebration.
Ms Stearman said they had already been approached to perform on NYE this year but had turned it down because she wanted to get a Koroit event up and running.
She said the free event would feature talented local musicians, including some of the 68 students she taught at her Koroit singing classes, and include nearby restaurants or food trucks. It would have a relaxed family picnic atmosphere on the village green and run from about 6pm to 9pm on December 31, 2023.
Ms Stearman said Koroit and district residents shouldn't have to travel to Port Fairy or Warrnambool and a Koroit event would also support local restaurants and businesses.
She floated the idea on the Koroit Community Notice Board Facebook page on Tuesday, October 11 and had a great response from people supporting a family-friendly celebration.
"My idea has been from speaking to people locally and drumming up this idea," Ms Stearman said. "We could get more public and family events here which would drive interest. We've got so many cool restaurants and retailers.
"There would be good music, banter and entertainment and people would be able to connect a bit more," she said. "It will be a good opportunity to connect with our community and see that you can be part of something. We need to do something to celebrate."
She said she would email Moyne Shire this week to see if they could support it with funding needed to help with lighting, toilets and security.
"I reckon I could get a really good crew of musicians to put something small together - start small this year and get some of the restaurant guys behind us and get some food trucks to come potentially," she said.
"Even if we could get something going for a couple of hours. It gives everyone a nice way to bring in the new year.
"I would love to see it happen this year."
