The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Could Koroit host its own New Year's Eve event in 2023?

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
October 11 2023 - 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit resident and musician Danielle Stearman (front) with community members who want a New Years Eve event on the town's village green this year. Picture by Anthony Brady
Koroit resident and musician Danielle Stearman (front) with community members who want a New Years Eve event on the town's village green this year. Picture by Anthony Brady

Could Koroit have its own New Year's Eve celebration this year?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.