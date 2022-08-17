The popularity of Koroit's butcher shop has taken the new owners by surprise, so much so they they are already putting on more staff.
Adam and Jane Bean bought one of the town's longest-serving businesses - Quinlan's Quality Butchers -which had been in the same family for about 70 years.
Since opening the doors on their new-look Meat @ Beany's store a month ago, they have been "flat out".
"We really thought 12 months we'll do it ourselves and then we'll bring in some staff but it's just gone berserk. It's great though. It's busy, so busy. It doesn't stop," the couple said.
"We didn't expect it. We thought we'd build up to it," Mr Bean said. "The town's unreal."
Mr Bean began his career as a butcher 30 years ago when he was just 15, starting as a "clean-up kid" before he was offered an apprenticeship.
His wife had Jane worked in the hair and beauty industry. "I've hung the scissors up, now we're in here together," she said.
The Warrnambool couple said they had always wanted to run their own business.
"We've spoken about it for 15 years. The right one hadn't come up," Mrs Bean said.
Mr Bean said their pin wheels and stir fries were among their most popular items and all the sausages were made on site.
"We make everything here on the premises, nothing's brought in," Mrs Bean said.
The couple has just put on a full-time employee who starts in a month.
"We definitely need one. I'm working from four in the morning to nine at night," Mr Bean said .
"It's pretty big days. We're open six days but we're out here seven days.
"We need someone to come in and give us a hand."
Mrs Bean said customers are coming from across the region to shop at the new store which has been the talk of the town.
He said they had been so busy in what was traditionally a quiet season that they were now preparing themselves for the busier summer tourist season.
The new store also stocks gourmet products from around the region.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
