Warrnambool and the south-west have officially made a bid to host a Commonwealth Games event in 2026.
The pitch includes a joint initiative between Warrnambool and Moyne councils to host the marathon along a route that would offer coastal views from across Tower Hill.
The region also hopes to be in with a chance to host practice games, demonstration events or become training bases for sports such as cycling, basketball, hockey and shooting.
The city council has now lodged its proposal with the Victorian Government, and Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie said the submission had received considerable support from a number of local sporting organisations and political representatives.
"It's been a great, co-operative effort on the part of our working group," Cr Jellie said. "It's packed with letters of support and we've made some strong proposals around several sports where we know we can provide a training base for some established sports and potentially showcase some demonstration sports."
Cr Jellie said the state government had opted for the bulk of the Games action to be hosted by larger cities within a particular radius of Melbourne between March 17 to 29.
"That makes sense but we also think that there is a role for other regional centres as well and our strengths include our beautiful coastal setting and visitor appeal, our sports-loving community, our hospitality industry and our record at hosting major sporting events such as the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic and surf lifesaving championships," she said.
Cr Jellie acknowledged the work done by local sporting organisations.
"Deakin University has also been very supportive and we're confident that the Victoria 2026 Organising Committee will be in no doubt about what we can offer the games," she said.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan declared in May that Warrnambool and Port Fairy were "very much" in with a chance of hosting the marathon, with former Olympic and Commonwealth medallist Judy Pollock throwing her support behind the idea.
"Bring the marathon for the Commonwealth Games to Port Fairy," she said.
Pollock won a gold medal in the 400 metres and silver in the 800 metres at the Jamaica Commonwealth Games in 1966, and took out bronze in the 400 metres at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.
Up to five additional sports are expected to be added to the Victorian 2026 games program, and international sporting federations have until Friday to submit proposals.
Advertisement
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
