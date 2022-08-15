Treatment options being assessed for seriously injured footballer

UPDATED, Monday, 1pm:
Treatment options are still being considered for an Allansford senior footballer after an incident during the clash with Timboon Demons on Saturday.
The player is understood to have suffered a fractured back and dislocated hip.
Warrnambool District Football Netball League administrator Peter Martin has confirmed Allansford has requested an investigation be launched into an incident during the game.
The match was called off in the third quarter after the incident, with Timboon leading 8.2 (50) to Allansford 5.10 (40).
Large hailstones also fell during the game as intense weather cells headed north-west across the region.
Witnesses say the Allansford player was "cleaned up" from behind in an incident described as being "extremely late".
It will be alleged a Timboon Demons player made contact with his knee to the Allansford player's back.
The Allansford player was taken by ambulance to a Geelong hospital where a dislocated hip was initially diagnosed.
He was then diagnosed with a fractured spine on Sunday.
It's believed that the Allansford player has some feeling in at least one of his legs.
Timboon Demons playing coach Marcus Hickey and club president Brendan Hickey have been contacted for comment.
More to come.
