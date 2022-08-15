A former Hampden league best-and-fairest winner is as highly regarded at her club for behind-the-scenes work as she is for her netball ability.
Cobden's Nadine McNamara embodies the community spirit which country sporting teams are built on.
In an era where volunteerism has fallen by the wayside, she takes on any task thrown her way.
"These days it's really hard to come by people who are so selfless in community sport and Nads completely understands that sacrifice people have to make in order to provide opportunities for people to play sport," Bombers coach and friend Sophie Hinkley said.
"She's said to me 'it's my turn to give back to the sport of netball'.
"There's not many people our age who have that community-minded mindset and have the maturity and wherewithal to recognise the impact they can have in their community."
Helping is second nature to Warrnambool-based McNamara.
"Growing up, my parents (Bernie McNamara and Tracey Tann) were both fantastic volunteers, my mum especially, in netball and basketball," she said.
"I think she really role modelled that behaviour of if you're playing, you need to find ways to give back, not only to the sport but to the community.
"I have always thought that was important so I really enjoying coaching, umpiring and coordinating.
"I see it as my way to thank clubs for providing me with a place to play."
McNamara, 30, will play her 100th Hampden league open game for Cobden in its final-round match against Terang Mortlake on Saturday.
On-court accolades have come the goal defender's way since she arrived at the Bombers from South Colac in 2016.
She coached the open team for three years, taking it from bottom-place to an elimination final in the space of 12 months and guided it to its first finals victory in a decade a year later.
A grand final appearance in 2018 followed. She is now captain of a Cobden side aiming for its first open-grade premiership.
Hinkley describes McNamara, whom she shared the 2018 league best and fairest with, as an instigator for the Bombers' success.
"She was recruited quite young as a playing coach and I don't think anyone could've had the foresight to realise what a huge impact she would actually have on the club, just in terms of the expectations, the professionalism and the standard she sets for everyone," she said.
Hinkley said McNamara, who became Cobden's netball co-ordinator three years ago, had an uncanny ability to "get the best out of other people".
"She doesn't ask anybody to do something that she's not willing to do herself," she said.
"She enacts those values visibly to everybody around her and that kick-on effect means we have more umpires, we have more coaches, we have more people who are willing to build their leadership capacity and capacity as players and people.
"From an outsiders' perspective, if you watch Nadine play she has always been really mindful of the culture we set as players at Cobden.
"Even the simplest things, like if she doesn't agree with an umpire's call, you'll never see it on her face."
McNamara's netball resume is extensive.
She has coached Hampden at the Netball Victoria association championships and Western Region at the state titles.
Her netball co-ordinator portfolio at Cobden means she's often at the courts early Saturday mornings, watching junior games before playing in the Bombers' top-grade team in the afternoons.
She is the "go-to person" and helps appoint coaches and with junior and senior selection, goes to league meetings, co-ordinates the junior program and mentors coaches.
"There's lot of great people around me who support me as well," McNamara, an osteopath, said.
"When I first went across (from South Colac) as a playing coach it was really unknown. It was my first opportunity to coach a senior team.
"I initially went across with the intention of going across for one year and seeing how it went but I just loved the community and the club and the playing group.
"I kept going back. I think it's the one community, one club (aspect). Everyone gets along regards of their age, whether you're 15 or 60.
"I am sure every club thinks they're the same but there's something quite unique about Cobden in that regard."
McNamara, whose partner Jordy Foott plays football for Warrnambool, concedes her penchant for helping can come at a cost.
"My life is generally consumed by netball in the football-netball season," she laughed.
"Outside of that I love going to the beach, I read and I exercise a lot."
Hinkley, for one, is grateful McNamara invests so much time in the club.
"She lifts the people around her. Sometimes she's not the quickest and can't jump as high as other people but in our team she really plays the role of supporting everyone around her to get the best out of themselves," she said. "We had a couple of games this year where Nads spent some time on the bench and the girls really reflected on what a difference it made when she wasn't on the court."
McNamara, who estimates playing 140 senior games for South Colac too, is unsure how many more seasons she'll muster in red and black.
She is content playing her part in the Bombers' back court after overcoming an Achilles injury, suffered in June 2020, which took 12 months to heal.
"I will play as long as I am selected in the open team but we have some promising up-and-coming juniors at Cobden so I can't see myself being up there for too many more years," McNamara said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
