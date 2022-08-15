The Standard

Cobden netballer Nadine McNamara lauded as 'selfless' club volunteer ahead of 100th Hampden league open game

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 15 2022 - 7:17am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SECOND NATURE: Cobden netballer Nadine McNamara, who lives in Warrnambool, says volunteering is important to her. Picture: Chris Doheny

A former Hampden league best-and-fairest winner is as highly regarded at her club for behind-the-scenes work as she is for her netball ability.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.