Lyndoch Living has appointed an interim chief executive officer.
Jamie Brennan, on secondment from South West Healthcare, has been appointed to the role.
Advertisement
He will be supported in the role by other South West Healthcare staff members, Lyndoch Living said.
Mr Brennan has more than 15 years' experience in senior management and executive roles within public healthcare agencies across Victoria.
He was appointed as the Victorian Aged Care Response Centre (VARC) COVID-19 lead for the south-west region, where he assisted aged care providers to prepare for - and coordinate responses to - COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities.
Mr Brennan said he was looking forward to meeting as many staff and residents as possible on his first day in the role.
"My first priority will be to ensure staff have the support they need to provide outstanding care to residents," he said.
"There is a lot of work to be done but I am completely focused on putting residents first and ensuring they receive the care they deserve."
Lyndoch Living board president Sue Cassidy said she appreciated the flexibility offered by South West Healthcare for Lyndoch Living to second one of their senior executives and leading aged care experts.
"We are pleased to have Jamie join our team and lead our mission of providing quality care for our residents at Lyndoch," she said.
"It's important we have stability and Jamie's appointment provides us with that. It will allow our staff to focus on what truly matters".
"We thank each and every one of our staff members for their dedicated service."
Mr Brennan was appointed after it was revealed last week the facility was searching for an interim CEO.
The announcement came after Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell told parliament Lyndoch Living was in crisis.
"It has had more than 200 staff leave over the past couple of years amid claims of bullying and intimidation from the upper management that has created a toxic workplace," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.