The Standard
Updated

Two Warrnambool homes sell at auction well above listed prices ranges

AT
By Andrew Thomson
August 13 2022 - 2:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sold: Auctioneer Fergus Torpy in action at the auction of 3-5 Elizabeth Street in east Warrnambool on Saturday morning. The home sold for $545,000, well above the expected range in front of about 60 people.

UPDATE, Saturday, 12.37pm:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.