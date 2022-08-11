Swords are set to be drawn at Pomborneit North, with the farming hamlet to become a medieval battlefield.
More than 500 people are expected to take part in Swordcraft, a medieval battle roleplay event.
The week-long event will include open field battles - fought with padded swords.
These fantasy battles will be based on skirmishes from Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries.
Between battles, participants will camp around open fires, drink and eat in a temporarily constructed tavern and enjoy the beauty of the countryside.
Organisers have planned for the event to take place from September 26 to October 1.
A planning application has been put forward to Corangamite Shire Council, seeking permission for the event to go ahead.
Swordcraft national president Jeff Krins said his group had received a positive response from the shire.
"We are very optimistic about getting the planning permit approved," Mr Krins said.
"Council have been very supportive of the idea."
Mr Krins said his group had the planning application process fine-tuned, having held similar events for the past decade.
Should approval be granted, this would be the first time the event has been held in Corangamite.
The Melbourne-based arm of Swordcraft would oversee the Pomborneit North event.
Ballarat, Geelong and Bendigo are other Victorian chapters of Swordcraft, while the group's interstate reach includes Brisbane, Newcastle and Albury.
Swordcraft has an Australian-wide membership of around 2000, with a varied demographic.
Mr Krins said the minimum age of participants was 15, and while the majority were aged 19-30, there were also some older members.
"The members we attract don't usually take part in sport so this is a really good social and exercise outlet," he said.
"People can take it at their own pace, it can be strenuous if you choose.
"Some people don't wear armour but others have full armour, which can weigh up to 30kg."
The event will be for Swordcraft members only.
