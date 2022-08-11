The Standard

Portland woman records blood alcohol reading almost five times over limit

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 11 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucky to be alive: A Portland driver has blown .241 - almost five times the legal blood alcohol level after a routine police intercept.

Police say a Portland drink driver is "lucky to be alive" after blowing .241 - almost five times the legal blood alcohol limit on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.