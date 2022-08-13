The Standard
Updated

The clash between South Rover and Merrivale under 18s on Saturday was called off at quarter time

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 13 2022 - 8:10am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parents considering police action after under 18 football game called off

UPDATED, Saturday, 6pm:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.