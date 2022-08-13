WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids are through to the Big V grand final after a stunning upset win on the road.
The Lee Primmer-coached side defeated top seed Sherbrooke 73-61 in Saturday night's second semi-final.
They were six points down at half-time before a barnstorming second half which included outscoring the Suns 22-8 in the final term.
The Mermaids have now produced two away victories in the playoffs to advance to the decider.
Mother-daughter duo Kate Sewell (17 points) and Matilda Sewell (13) were influential against Sherbrooke, as were Molly McKinnon (15) and Katie O'Keefe (14).
