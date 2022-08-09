Lyndoch Living searching for interim CEO

Lyndoch Living is searching for an interim chief executive officer.
A spokeswoman said the organisation was in the process of recruiting someone to take on the role.
The confirmation comes after recent speculation chief executive officer Doreen Power had stood down from the role.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell used parliamentary privilege in a speech to the lower house last week to call for Ms Power to resign or be removed.
"Lyndoch Living has today confirmed it is actively recruiting an interim CEO," the Lyndoch Living spokeswoman said.
"While Lyndoch Living undertakes this process, Julie Bertram - the current director of innovation and organisational Development - has agreed to lead the executive team while current CEO Doreen Power takes leave."
Last week, The Standard was told the aged care facility's chief executive was on annual leave.
Ms Britnell told parliament last week Lyndoch Living was in crisis.
"It has had more than 200 staff leave over the past couple of years amid claims of bullying and intimidation from the upper management that has created a toxic workplace."
Ms Britnell said auditors had received 40 complaints about Lyndoch.
"I believe Ms Power is the source of many of these problems, especially the toxic workplace environment," she said. "Her position as CEO is no longer tenable; she must resign. And if she won't resign, the board must remove her."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
