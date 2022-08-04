'Respect privacy', urges Lyndoch board chair

Lyndoch Living board chair Sue Cassidy is calling for people to respect the privacy of the aged care facility's chief executive after a call for her resignation was made in state parliament this week.
Ms Cassidy said CEO Doreen Power was on annual leave.
Advertisement
Her comments came after South West Coast MP Roma Britnell used parliamentary privilege in a speech to the lower house on Tuesday to call for Ms Power to resign or be removed.
"Lyndoch Living is in crisis," Ms Britnell said. "It has had more than 200 staff leave over the past couple of years amid claims of bullying and intimidation from the upper management that has created a toxic workplace."
Ms Britnell said auditors had received 40 complaints about Lyndoch.
"I believe Ms Power is the source of many of these problems, especially the toxic workplace environment," she said. "Her position as CEO is no longer tenable; she must resign. And if she won't resign, the board must remove her."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.