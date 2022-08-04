The Standard

Lyndoch Living board chair urges people to respect privacy of chief executive Doreen Power

By Ben Silvester
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:31am
'Respect privacy', urges Lyndoch board chair

Lyndoch Living board chair Sue Cassidy is calling for people to respect the privacy of the aged care facility's chief executive after a call for her resignation was made in state parliament this week.

