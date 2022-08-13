Fire destroys weatherboard home

A weatherboard home at Coleraine has been extensively damaged in a fire that has been deemed "not suspicious" by police.
Emergency services were called to the older weatherboard home at 5.15pm Friday in McLeod Street after neighbours saw smoke emerging from the rear of the property.
Advertisement
By the time fire units from Coleraine, Casterton and Cavendish arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.
A police spokeswoman said the cause of the fire was unknown but the cause was being viewed as not suspicious.
The occupants of the home were not at home when the fire started.
The residents were spoken to by police when they arrived back at their property and are now seeking alternate accommodation.
The structure was described as being extensively damaged.
"It's uninhabitable," the police spokeswoman said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.