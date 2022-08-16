Man who pointed shotgun at strangers receives discounted sentence

A Warrnambool man who pointed a double-barrel shotgun at a group of terrified strangers has received a significantly discounted jail sentence.
On Tuesday he was jailed for four months and fined $700.
Franklin is already serving a jail sentence for arson after he burnt down a Warrnambool home, killing three pets in 2019.
He was last year sentenced to three years and three months' jail with a non-parole period of 21 months.
Franklin has been eligible for parole for more than a year but has remained in custody due to the more recent offending not being finalised in court.
He also faces deportation to New Zealand upon his release.
Judge Michael O'Connell acknowledged the four-month jail sentence would "extinguish" any chance of being granted parole before that sentence expired.
During the plea hearing, the judge questioned why the recent offending wasn't heard at the same time Franklin pleaded guilty to the arson attack.
On Tuesday he said the man had received a sentencing discount due to the term of imprisonment he'd already served.
Franklin pointed a double-barrel shotgun at three strangers parked at the rear of Warrnambool's Seanchai Hotel on July 20, 2019 about 3.30am.
The victims fled in a Toyota Corolla but Franklin chased them through the CBD in his Toyota Kluger, exceeding speeds of 90km/h.
Judge O'Connell said while one man didn't wish for his victim impact statement to be read in court, he "understandably found the offending frightening and unnerving, particularly because he and his friends had done nothing to justify or provoke your actions."
If not for his guilty plea, Franklin would have been sentenced to two years and six months' jail.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
