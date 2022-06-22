Koroit business to change hands after 70 years

One of Koroit's longest-serving businesses is about to change hands.
Advertisement
Shane and Steve Quinlan have sold the family's butcher shop - Quinlan's Quality Butchers - and their last day will be Saturday, July 2.
Shane said the business had been owned by the family for about 70 years.
It was first purchased by his dad - the late Terry Quinlan.
"Dad took it over from Jack McCluskey, who he worked for," Mr Quinlan said.
Shane and Steve took over the business 46 years ago and have both decided to take a step back.
"We've been here a long time," Shane said.
When the business first started, it was in a smaller building next to the current Commercial Road site.
"There was a house here and we bought it and pulled it down," Shane said. "We moved in here in 1989."
The two brothers have witnessed great change in Koroit over 40 years in business.
"The town has really come ahead in the last year and a half," Shane said. "You used to walk across there (Commercial Road) with a box of meat and not even look."
The town is now thriving, with many new businesses and housing in high demand.
Shane, who grew up in Koroit, said it was a great place to live.
"The town is really going ahead, which is great," he said.
"We've got Tower Hill and Killarney Beach, we're pretty lucky."
Shane and Steve both completed apprenticeships with their late dad in the shop.
Their late mum Peggy helped out with bookwork.
Shane, who played footy with Koroit, said he was looking forward to spending time fishing at his holiday house in Nelson, while Steve enjoys playing lawn bowls.
Advertisement
Christmas time is what the two will miss the most, with the business buzzing with customers.
"I'll miss Christmas - everyone comes in at Christmas - we get people coming from all over to put in orders," Shane said.
He said it was great running a business in a small town. "They're good people, the customers," Shane said.
"Some come in every week."
Butcher Adam Bean and his wife Jane have bought the business and will take over on July 4.
Shane said he was very pleased the business would continue as a butcher shop.
Advertisement
"We've been helping them out as much as we can with the transition," he said.
The 250 square-metre shop, which was sold by Brian O'Halloran and Co, is set on a large block, with options to expand.
Agent Brian Hancock said there had been great interest in the business.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.