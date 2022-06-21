The Standard

Green thumbs go 'crazy' for veggie plants as cost of living bites in south-west

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 21 2022 - 8:32am, first published 5:30am
Popular: Sam Roth says home gardeners are snapping up vegetable seedlings. Picture: Chris Doheny

The soaring cost of living has seen sales of vegetable seedlings double as people try to lower their food bills by growing their own.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

