Former Warrnambool indoor tennis centre being demolished

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:44am, first published 1:18am
GOING: The city's former indoor tennis city will be demolished by the end of the week to make way for a new headquarters for the Salvation Army. Picture: Anthony Brady

Works have begun on the Salvation Army's new Warrnambool Mission Centre.

