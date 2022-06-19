Fog prevents helicopter from landing near crash scene

Plans to fly an elderly man injured in a highway crash to hospital had to be abandoned due to heavy fog around Pirron Yallock on Sunday morning.
The trapped driver, who was aged in his 80s, was instead taken by road to Geelong hospital after a truck and and four-wheel-drive collided on the Princes Highway about 8.30am.
Traffic was diverted around the scene after the accident while crews worked to free the man from his vehicle who was "trapped for a while".
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the man was in a serious but stable condition.
The spokesperson said because of fog in the area, the HEMS 4 helicopter couldn't land near Pirron Yallock, and it also couldn't land at an alternative site in Colac.
"Because of fog they couldn't get anywhere to land," the spokesperson said.
He said that because it was a "heavy entrapment", ambulance crews wanted to get him straight to a trauma centre.
Police said the man was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, while the male driver of the truck was uninjured during the incident.
The exact circumstances around the collision will be investigated.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
