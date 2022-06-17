The Standard

Bega announces increase to milk price, farmers fear rising electricity prices

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 17 2022 - 8:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega announces increase to milk price, farmers fear rising electricity prices

Bega has upped the ante, announcing it will increase its milk price to $9.10 a kg of milk solids.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.