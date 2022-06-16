It's been a tough few years for the south-west events industry and organisers could face another hurdle with little-known changes to first aid providers set to make running costs more expensive.
Under state law all commercial first aid operators must have a minimum $20 million public liability insurance, more than double what some had previously had.
The change, introduced in October, means providers' insurance bills are higher, which in turn is passed on to event organisers.
Westvic ProMedics operations manager Andrew Squires - whose business supplies first aid workers for events - said the discreet changes would be expensive and make it harder for events to go ahead.
"It's unfortunate for smaller events because we have to pay for licencing and also the stringent insurances," Mr Squires said.
"We have to have a $20 million coverage so it's quite a big fee for that sort of insurance which the new changes bring about.
"I had to hunt around for quite a while to see where I could get insurance for a first aid provider because a lot of insurances don't recognise first aid provision, they recognise paramedics and doctors and nurses.
"I try to keep things local but unfortunately the insurance brokers around here said they couldn't offer me anything.
"Insurance is a major requirement - if you don't have that insurance cover, you can't get your licence."
He said he discovered the licencing changes by chance.
"I'm just trying to get my head around everything because I was only made aware of these changes in processes probably in March," he said.
"It was just by coincidence that I found out when I was speaking to another provider. It was later that day when I thought I'd just Google it and got onto the Victorian Health Department's website and there it was. You must be licenced to provide first aid or you'll be in breach of the regulations.
"They haven't really gone public with it but when I was talking with the department of health they were going to really publicise it in July and get onto events."
He said events which may be affected included regular community sports.
"It could impact the Wunta Festival, any sort of events like football, the Port Fairy Folk Festival, community fundraising events, school fairs - there's a massive, broad range," Mr Squires said.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
