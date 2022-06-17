Injury-riddled Dennington has received some positive news with six of its core players committing for next season.
Dogs coach Ben Thornton was delighted to reveal captain Tom Fitzgerald, Jordan Garner, Tom Lee, Bronte Baker, Daniel Threlfall and Jack Noonan had all put pen to paper for another year.
"It's massive, especially at the half-way point of the year," Thornton told The Standard.
"A few more will be looking to do the same over the next couple of weeks.
"In the negatives of all our injuries we've got a positive."
Daniel Threlfall and Casey Simms will return for the Dogs in Saturday's clash with South Rovers, however their woes continue with Matt Dwyer and George Serra to miss after suffering injuries against Nirranda.
"I thought we were starting to get a few back and then we drop another two," Thornton said. "We'll get through it I think. The bye can't really come around quick enough.
"We've got a few that we're holding off on until we get to that bye."
Dennington has around 28 players injured across both grades, Thornton said..
"Getting 'Trigger' (Threlfall) and Casey back was massive," he said.
"With the amount of numbers that we've got out across the two grades, it's been testing of late but the blokes we're bringing in are playing their role."
Russells Creek coach Danny Chatfield said the absence of skipper Taylem Wason, Caleb Templeton and Matt Rook on Saturday would provide opportunities for other players. The Creekers face 10th-placed Timboon Demons, who are winless in 2022.
"Three out, three in," Chatfield said. "We have Bill Melican come in and he is being rewarded for good footy in the reserves. He'll get his first crack.
"Dean Finlayson comes in, also being rewarded and Blair Hewett who was crook and out last week."
Melican has starred for the reserves in 2022, being named in his side's best players on seven occasions.
Finlayson has played six senior games while Hewett has played eight.
Chatfield said Russells Creek had been lucky because the flu hadn't gone right through the club.
"We've had a couple of people out the last couple of weeks," he said. "I think we're in good stead with some depth through the club and now blokes are getting an opportunity."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
