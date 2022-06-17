Alison Anderson to retire from Rossander cattle stud

Advertisement
Warrnambool's Alison Anderson is set to retire from farming at the home of the famous Rossander stud and Dundonald dairies.
Established in 1966 by Mrs Anderson and her late husband Andrew, Rossander Angus became a household name.
It is renowned for its genetic superiority and the cattle won accolades at many of the nation's premier cattle shows, Mrs Anderson said.
She said the cattle often achieved grand champion or most successful exhibitor status and had taken out the prestigious Hordern trophy in Sydney and the Lyons trophy in Adelaide on numerous occasions.
"I've made the difficult decision to sell the Rossander portfolio of properties and stud as well as Dundonald dairies," Mrs Anderson said.
She played a large role in both establishing and managing the business.
"As my daughter Helena is a lawyer in renewable energy in London, I have decided it's time to sell the property," Mrs Anderson said.
"The enterprise consists of a 300 cow dairy, land zoned for development, stunning historic homesteads and superb grazing land - some with Merri River frontages only two minutes from the city of Warrnambool," she said.
Mrs Anderson said she had enjoyed farming and showing stock over the decades, as well as hosting events such as weddings and conferences on their property.
"I feel it is now time to pass the farming enterprises on to new owners," she said.
"Andrew and I accumulated quality land close to the city and I hope we have made a worthwhile contribution to the development of Warrnambool, which has grown to be a vibrant easy-living city with outstanding educational, shopping and sporting facilities."
Mrs Anderson said the family's gift to the city was Rossander Park, the city's sporting facility on Caramut Road. "The Rossander portfolio is to be sold by expression of interest," she said.
"I would like to sell the properties as a whole - walk in walk out - with the competent staff staying on," she said.
Mrs Anderson said she would still sell the cattle in the short-term while the property was on the market.
The property is being sold through CBRE Agriculture, with expressions of interest closing on June 29.
Agent Shane McIntyre said rarely did such a diverse portfolio of properties so close to one of Victoria's most liveable cities come on the market. "All of the 10 lots are ideally located assets that over time will prove to be outstanding investments adjacent to one of Victoria's most popular coastal communities," Mr McIntyre said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.