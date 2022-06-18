The Standard

Warrnambool and Allansford homes sell at auctions

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 18 2022 - 8:07am, first published 7:30am
Popular: About 50 people watched on as a two-bedroom home at 12 Karen Street, Warrnambool sold for $545,500 on Saturday.

Modern, low-maintenance properties continue to be in demand with retirees, as fierce bidding for a two-bedroom home in east Warrnambool pushed its sale price to $545,500 on Saturday.

