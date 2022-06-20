The Standard

Moyne Shire Council to gauge Mortlake locals' appetite for subdividing large residential blocks for housing

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 20 2022 - 8:18am, first published 5:00am
Listening: Acting mayor Daniel Meade says the council wants to hear from Mortlake residents about subdividing larger residential blocks. Picture: Anthony Brady

Moyne Shire Council has announced a "town pulse session" in Mortlake to gauge the local land-holders' views on subdividing their properties to help ease the region's housing crisis.

